Qualcomm makes some of the best chipsets in the world. Thanks to the company's highly powerful and remarkably efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, flagship smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and OnePlus 11 have been crowned the best phones of 2023. It is, however, worth noting that Qualcomm doesn't solely focus on flagship devices.

The company serves the entire Android market, most of which includes budget to mid-tier smartphones, and faces tough competition from MediaTek in this segment. For low-end and budget-friendly devices, Qualcomm today unveiled the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, and it might just be the best chipset for affordable smartphones of 2023.

Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Node Process 4 nm Process Technology CPU & GPU Kryo CPU: 64-bit architecture

Two performance cores, up to 2.2 GHz

Six efficiency cores, up to 2 GHz Qualcomm Adreno GPU Display Up to FHD+ @ 120 Hz Connectivity 5G: Snapdragon X61 5G Modem-RF System

Sub-6 GHz

Downlink: Up to 2.5 Gbps

Uplink: Up to 900 Mbps Wi-Fi and Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 Camera Photography: Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor

Up to dual-16 MP camera with 30 FPS Zero Shutter Lag

Up to 32 MP single camera with 30 FPS Zero Shutter Lag

Up to 108 MP photo capture

HEIC support Videography: 1080p single video capture @ 60 FPS

1080p dual video capture @ 30 FPS

Slow-motion 720p @ 120 FPS Storage and RAM Support for LPDDR5x memory, UFS 3.1 storage USB USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 Charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is a versatile platform that gets the basic right. From fast CPU, 5G connectivity, fast Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities, and support for high-resolution cameras, this affordable chipset delivers on all fronts. Notably, it's Qualcomm's first affordable chipset that is built on the advanced 4nm node process architecture, the same architecture found in their flagship chipsets. This architecture is expected to improve both performance and efficiency of the chipset.

Speaking of performance, although the specific CPU cores haven't been revealed, Qualcomm states that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 runs on the octa-core Qualcomm Kryo CPU. It consists of two cores clocked at up to 2.2 GHz and six cores at 2.0 GHz. We assume these high performance and low performance cores to be ARM Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores, respectively, but we will update this article once we have the official word from the company. Additionally, the company says the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 offers 10% better performance compared to the previous generation.

There's support for high-performance memory and storage as well. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is compatible with up to LPDDR5X RAM as well as UFS 3.1 storage. The chipset also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, which promises to refill up to 50% of a battery in just 15 minutes. And in terms of display, OEMs can pair this chipset with up to a 120Hz FHD+ display, delivering smooth visuals without any issues.

Moving on to camera capabilities, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 supports cameras with resolutions up to 108MP. However, it is unlikely that any manufacturer will integrate a lens of such high resolution with this chipset. Nevertheless, the chipset's ISP incorporates important features like Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and fast autofocus for minimum blur.

The company hasn't overlooked AI features in this chipset either. AI is utilized for low-light photography to capture crisp shots, and it also helps in removing background noise during calls. Finally, in terms of connectivity, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 incorporates the X61 5G Modem-RF System, supporting both 5G and Wi-Fi 5. The company claims that 5G can deliver download speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 900 Mbps.

Taking everything into account, this chipset comes with many features typically found in high-end chipsets, and will now be bringing them to low-end devices. As I said earlier, it gets the basics just right. Qualcomm has partnered with Redmi and Vivo to bring Snapdragon 4 Gen 2-powered devices to the market. According to the company's press release, the first commercial devices utilizing the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 are expected to be announced in the second half of 2023.

