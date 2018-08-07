Qualcomm may upgrade Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset in September

Tech press Twitter has been abuzz today with multiple mentions of Qualcomm. They have shared invitations to a September 10th event.

Hmmm. Just got a save-the-date from Qualcomm. Wonder what’s happening September 10? pic.twitter.com/HVeJrVSo2k — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) August 7, 2018

The image suggests a development in wearables and a San Francisco event setting.

So, what has Qualcomm done for wearable thus far? Well, most watch manufacturers have been choosing to use the chipmaker’s Snapdragon Wear 2100. That and the Wear 2500 have been the only ones in the Snapdragon Wear series and there have only been a couple of alternatives to that chip — a Snapdragon 200-series chip or the stock Snapdragon 400. With Google rebooting Android Wear into Wear OS, new silicon will be useful in bringing out more tech capabilities on the wrist.

There’s been an upgrade in the rumor mill for a few months now, though we don’t know how hard the new generation will go. Furthermore, there’s the question of whether it will be 5G-capable as the company has been promoting its facilities heavily.