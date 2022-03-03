Qualcomm & Samsung have worked to make LPDDR5X memory compatible with Snapdragon chips

Samsung announced LPDDR5X memory last year. Samsung today announced that it had been working closely with Qualcomm to bring the ultra-fast RAM to its Snapdragon chipsets, and the day is finally here. The company says that it has validated the 14-nanometer (nm) based 16-gigabit (Gb) Low Power Double Data Rate 5X, or LPDDR5X, DRAM for use on Qualcomm Snapdragon chips.

Samsung says LPDDR5X is about 1.2 times better than the last generation RAM, providing up to 7.5 gigabit-per-second (Gbps) speed in comparison to 6.4Gbps on LPDDR5. The company says its new ultra-fast memory will help smartphones in improving ultra-high-resolution video recording as well as AI technologies like voice recognition, image recognition, and natural language processing (NLP).

Now that LPDDR5X has been verified to be used with Snapdragon chipsets, we could see Qualcomm adopt this technology in its next flagship chipset. The company is said to be working on Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus, and we could see Qualcomm debut LPDDR5X RAM in the upcoming chipset.

"The successful validation of our LPDDR5X solution for Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon mobile platforms is a testament to our leadership in DRAM technology. We expect applications for this high-performance, low-power memory to extend beyond smartphones into the data center, PC, and automotive, enabling more devices and systems to run with greater efficiency." — Jinman Han, Corporate Executive VP and Head of Memory Global Sales & Marketing, Samsung Electronics

