Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 865 SoC has already made its way to flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S20 series, Xiaomi’s Mi 10 duo, Realme X50 Pro, and the Sony Xperia 1 II. But that’s just the beginning.

Qualcomm says more than 70 devices based on the Snapdragon 865 SoC have been launched or are currently in development. Here’s a list of upcoming Snapdragon 865-powered phones that will soon make their way to the market:

Some of the aforementioned phones are highly anticipated flagships, while a majority of them such as the Black Shark 3, Legion Gaming Phone, Nubia Red Magic 5G and the Asus ROG Phone 3 are gaming-centric devices.

Source: Qualcomm

