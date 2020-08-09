Qualcomm and BOE
While the US trade bans limit HUAWEI’s access to chips, another US company, Qualcomm is reportedly seeking permission from the US government to sell its chips to HUAWEI. The information comes from the Wall Street Journal that said it had obtained a Qualcomm presentation lobbying the US government to remove restrictions and let it sell Snapdragon processors to HUAWEI.

Further, the US-based company says that the ban could drive “billions of dollars” of US sales to foreign chip makers like MediaTek and Samsung. Hence, lifting the ban would theoretically help American companies stay competitive.

There could be a “rapid shift in 5G chipset market share” if Qualcomm is restricted while its foreign rivals aren’t, Qualcomm said. It comes after CEO Steve Mollenkopf, the latest earnings call said Qualcomm was determining how it could sell to every phone maker, “including Huawei.

Via: Engadget

