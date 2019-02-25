Qualcomm introduces Quick Charge for Wireless Power

Quick Charge, as a Qualcomm fast charging standard, is facing real competition from manufacturers like Huawei, Samsung, and OPPO. While it may hold its ground, it falls short when it comes to wireless charging. With more and more device manufacturers supporting wireless charging, it is crucial to have faster charging speeds after cutting the cord. At MWC 2019 in Barcelona, the company announced Qualcomm Quick Charge for Wireless Power.

Qualcomm Technologies has expanded its compliancy program to include wireless charging pads powered by Quick Charge technology. This expansion includes forward and backward compatibility and helps enable high- and efficient- power transfer, for transmitter manufacturers to achieve truly fast wireless charging. Wireless charging pads powered by Quick Charge will work with the same Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4 and 4+ adapters that millions of users already have at home, work, and elsewhere

As a standard, Quick Charge doesn’t want to replace the Qi standard. Qualcomm’s aim with the new compliance is to make accessories and devices compatible and interoperable. As far as compatible chargers are concerned, you don’t have to wait long in order to see them. As a matter of fact, Xiaomi is an early adopter, so keep an eye out for yet another charging standard.