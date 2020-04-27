Qualcomm has today announced a new iteration of its proprietary fast charging technology that is aimed at mid-range smartphones. The latest version, dubbed Quick Charge 3+, is already supported on the Snapdragon 765 and 765G platforms, and will make its way to more Qualcomm SoCs releasing later this year.

The chipmaker says Quick Charge 3+ will be capable of charging a phone halfway through in just 15 minutes, and will also run cooler by up to 9 degrees. Qualcomm mentions that Quick Charge 3+ is compatible with industry-standard USB Type A-to-Type C cables and accessories that support scalable voltage with 20mV steps from Quick Charge 4, which happens to be more affordable for both consumers and OEMs.

Another notable aspect is that Quick Charge 3+ is backward compatible with previous-generation Quick Charge devices. With Quick Charge 3+, Qualcomm says it is aiming to hit the right balance between affordability and performance for the next wave of fast charging-capable mid-range smartphones.

Source: Qualcomm