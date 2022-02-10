Qualcomm pushing TSMC for Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ production with a real sense of urgency

Qualcomm released its Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset for Android flagships not so long ago. The chipset is featured on many of the new devices, including Samsung Galaxy S22, Xiaomi 12, and the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, according to a new report, Qualcomm is already pushing China's TSMC to start manufacturing the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen1+.

According to the leaker 'Mobile phone chip expert' on the Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo, Qualcomm is asking TSMC to deliver Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ SoC to replace the current-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1. Currently, the contract for manufacturing 8 Gen 1 has been given to Samsung. However, it has been reported that Samsung is facing difficulties in producing enough chips for Qualcomm. Due to the shortage, Qualcomm is believed to be asking TSMC to start manufacturing the upgraded Gen1 chip.

According to previous reports, Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ won't be a big overhaul over the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. It will feature a slightly faster CPU, and the rest is expected to remain the same. It will reportedly carry the model number SM8475. Many companies, including OnePlus, Lenovo, and Moto are said to be working on devices that will have this processor. However, it's worth noting that nothing as of now has been officially confirmed so we recommend you to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Via: GizmoChina