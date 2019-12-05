At the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, Qualcomm’s President Cristiano Amon said that Apple’s upcoming 5G iPhone is a priority. The two companies are working together to get the phone out “as fast as we can”.

However, in order to keep up with the schedule, the 5G iPhone may not implement Qualcomm’s RF front end. Given the relatively long development cycle for the iPhone, even though the two companies settled their disputes in April, it was still too late to make changes that would allow integration of Qualcomm’s RF front end.

We’re very happy with the progress we’re making, and I expect that they’re going to have a great device Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon

The report doesn’t rule out the possibility of Apple continuing its mix-and-match policy, trying to fill the RF front-end gap by employing components from other manufacturers and/or suppliers.

Source: PC Mag