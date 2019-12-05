Author
Tags

At the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, Qualcomm’s President Cristiano Amon said that Apple’s upcoming 5G iPhone is a priority. The two companies are working together to get the phone out “as fast as we can”.

Priority number one of this relationship with Apple is how to launch their phone as fast as we can. That’s the priority.

Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon

However, in order to keep up with the schedule, the 5G iPhone may not implement Qualcomm’s RF front end. Given the relatively long development cycle for the iPhone, even though the two companies settled their disputes in April, it was still too late to make changes that would allow integration of Qualcomm’s RF front end.

We’re very happy with the progress we’re making, and I expect that they’re going to have a great device

Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon

The report doesn’t rule out the possibility of Apple continuing its mix-and-match policy, trying to fill the RF front-end gap by employing components from other manufacturers and/or suppliers.

Source: PC Mag

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Fold review

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold will include a “Hideaway Hinge”

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold is believed to include new features and improvements in 2020 the new “Hideaway Hinge” may be one of them

We have new leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy A91

Samsung may start following a new design trend. We saw it in the Samsung Galaxy S11 leaks, and now in the new Samsung Galaxy A91

Your latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is unexpectedly shutting down? You’re not alone

Take a look at the steps you need to perform to stop your 13-inch MacBook Pro from shutting down unexpectedly