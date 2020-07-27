Quick Charge technology was first introduced back in 2013, and since then, we have received faster-charging speeds and more power with every update. Now, Qualcomm is announcing its newest Quick Charge 5 technology, which will become the world’s fastest commercial charging solution.

The new Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 is better and faster than anything we have seen so far. This new technology will let you charge your device from zero to fifty percent in five minutes, and from zero to full charge in under fifteen minutes. This translates to ten times faster than the original Quick Charge technology and four times faster than Quick Charge 4.

“The world’s first commercially viable fast charging platform to support more than 100W charging power in a smartphone, Quick Charge 5 is engineered to allow users to charge devices from 0 to 50 percent battery power in just five minutes – representing the fastest mobile phone charging capabilities available.

“Quick Charge 5 sets a new standard for charging performance by charging up to four times faster than the previous generation. While Quick Charge 5 charges devices at blazing fast speeds, it also keeps extreme safety measures in mind; Quick Charge 5 incorporates 12 separate voltage, current, and temperature protections, including USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V.”

It also features Dual Charge, a new battery technology that will give you twice the voltage and twice the speed. At the same time, it also helps you keep temperatures up to 10 degrees cooler when compared to the previous generation. This new technology is also seventy percent more power-efficient. Its smart identification of adapter capabilities helps it deliver the perfect amount of power to almost every device since it is backwards compatible with previous generations of Quick Charge and devices powered by Snapdragon chipsets.

“Quick Charge technology is the industry leading fast-charging method, available on more than 1,200 mobile devices, accessories, and controllers – ranging from car adapters to docking stations – and unifying the handset and laptop charging ecosystem. Backwards compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4, 4+ and existing handsets powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ mobile platform.”