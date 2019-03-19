Qualcomm’s more power-efficient chip for smart speakers debuts

Qualcomm is launching the Smart Audio Platform 400 chipset in an effort, it believes, to bring on the second generation of smart speakers that listen out for commands constantly while dropping power consumption.

The QCS400 offers dedicated AI processing, aptX Adaptive technology for better Bluetooth audio, Zigbee home security support and up to 32 channels of integrated audio rendering. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X tuning is supported here, so you may have yet seen cinema speakers with Google Assistant, Alexa or whatever assistant device makers prefer. Smart speakers will be able to utilize the quad-core CPU and Adreno GPU for visual interfaces and more.

All of this at up to 25 times the power efficiency of a conventional speaker system thanks to the silicon architecture.