Qualcomm pays to enforce iPhone sales ban in Germany

Late last month, a Munich judge awarded Qualcomm an injunction against Apple, barring the iPhone maker from selling and importing iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models, which were preliminarily found to have infringed on the chipmaker’s power management patents, in Germany.

However, instead of having the ban apply to just the 15 Apple Stores in the country, Qualcomm has put out a statement saying that its scope has expanded to all third-party resellers as well. The company has deposited security bonds to the court totaling €1.34 billion or about $1.52 billion — much more than the original estimates of €668 million for the limited injunction.

With the lackluster sales performance of this year’s newest iPhones, market observers have seen some support grow around older models like the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. A sales ban on these models in one of Apple’s largest European markets may ding that support.

For its part, Apple, which is working to make sure that its own stores comply with ruling, told Reuters that retailers and carriers in 4,300 locations are still selling all available iPhone models. Reseller Gravis confirmed it is still selling the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models.

Apple is appealing the decision. Qualcomm wants to see it expand to the iPhone XS and XR models.

Qualcomm also obtained an injunction on several iPhone models in China last month.