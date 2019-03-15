U.S. judge: Qualcomm owes Apple $1 billion

While the end of the Qualcomm-Apple courtroom battle is far from reaching its end, a U.S. judge issued a preliminary ruling that might not make Qualcomm happy. Judge Gonzalo Curiel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California ruled yesterday that Qualcomm owes Apple nearly $1 billion in patent royalty rebate payments.

Qualcomm’s illegal business practices are harming Apple and the entire industry — Apple

This, however, doesn’t necessarily mean that Qualcomm will have to pay Apple this amount. The ruling will only become final after a trial, which is set to commence next month. Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm said that “Apple has already offset the payment at issue under the agreement against royalties that were owed to Qualcomm”.