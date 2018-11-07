Qualcomm must license its technology to competitors, such as Intel, according to a recent U.S. Federal Judge ruling. This, however, is a preliminary ruling in the antitrust case against Qualcomm in 2017 brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

Judge Lucy Koh of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California said that Qualcomm must license “some patents” to rival chip-makers. These patents are those involved in manufacturing “so-called modem chips” that are being used in smartphones to connect to data networks.

While both parties, Qualcomm and the FTC, have asked the judge to postpone the decision for 30 days until settlement talks conclude, the judge denied the request yesterday. Neither Qualcomm, the FTC, and Intel commented on the matter. It is not known how this preliminary ruling will affect settlement efforts.

While regulators in other countries like Korea and Taiwan have ruled against Qualcomm, the chip-maker appealed in both cases. In the U.S. suit, the court has to determine “whether Qualcomm’s patent licensing practices, when combined with its chip business, constitute anticompetitive behavior”.