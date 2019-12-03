Today, December 3, 2019, Qualcomm is kicking off its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit. This is a three day event, going through December 5. All of the keynotes will be live streamed on the Snapdragon Tech Summit Hub.

Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, unveiled two new 5G Snapdragon Mobile Platforms to lead and scale 5G and AI in 2020. The flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, which includes the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, is the world’s most advanced 5G platform, delivering unmatched connectivity and performance for the next generation of flagship devices. The Snapdragon 765/765G brings integrated 5G connectivity, advanced AI processing, and select Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences. Full platform details will be shared tomorrow. Qualcomm

While details on the new Snapdragon 865, this time incorporating the X55 5G modem, and the Snapdragon 765/765G will be shared tomorrow, December 4, the company’s SVP is officially confirming what happens next for Qualcomm’s smartphone chip business.

You can follow the event livestream at the source link below, and make sure to check back on all the details from the summit on December 4 and 5.