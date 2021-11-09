Qualcomm joins the AR race with Snapdragon Spaces

Augmented Reality (better known as AR) headsets have received major upgrades over the years, and have become a lot better. Many new headsets offer a greater field of vision, better colors, and overall performance. Qualcomm today announced that it would join the race by introducing its own Snapdragon Spaces platform, specifically catered towards developers to create more immersive AR experiences with new tools.

Snapdragon Spaces offers the tools that are required for developers to build AR applications for headsets. These would eventually allow consumers to try out the applications and experience AR through the smart headsets. Qualcomm says that the platform offers developers “a robust machine perception technology that is optimized for performance and low power for the next generation of AR Glasses.” (via XDA-Developers)

The new AR platform will allow users to experience and immerse the content to help developers further enhance their applications. The Snapdragon program will let users intelligently interact with other users and the environment using spatial mapping, meshing occlusion, plane detection, object and image recognition, local anchors and persistence, and scene understanding technologies.

Qualcomm partnered with Wikitude to give a community of over 150,000 developers access to the new AR development suite and tools. The resources include access to SDKs for most major engines such as Epic Games’ Unreal Engine. The Snapdragon Spaces platform is based on Khronos OpenXR specification to enable app portability.

Qualcomm has also partnered up with big-name brands such as Lenovo, Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi to join the program and make hardware for future products. These manufacturers are also the chosen companies to support the Snapdragon Spaces program that will launch in the first half of next year. Qualcomm is also working with other giants such as Deutsche Telekom, NTT DOCOMO, and T-Mobile to bring AR glasses to the market sometime next year.