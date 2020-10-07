The dates for the next Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit have been revealed, and if the past iterations are anything to go by, the chipmaker will launch its next flagship chipset at the two-day event which starts on December 1. While the company is yet to release an official teaser, rumors suggest that the next fire-breathing top-of-the-line silicon from Qualcomm will be called Snapdragon 875. We might even witness the company launching new Snapdragon 7xx series processors, but those are mere speculations at the moment. As per a new report though, Qualcomm might also have a surprise announcement to make – its very own gaming smartphone.

Taiwan-based DigiTimes – which covers the semiconductor, electronics and PC industry – mentions in a report that Qualcomm has joined hands with Asus to develop its own gaming smartphone. Now, this will be the company’s first rodeo at making a gaming smartphone, but partnering with Asus does make sense. The latter has a lot of experience with gaming-centric smartphones that go all out when it comes to their hardware prowess, with the best example being its latest offering – the ROG Phone 3.

It goes without saying that Qualcomm will equip its gaming smartphone with its latest flagship SoC- the Snapdragon 875. However, it appears that the partnership goes well beyond just taking help from Asus to design a device that caters to mobile gaming enthusiasts. The companies are reportedly (via XDA-Developers) considering a joint purchase of components that go inside their respective yet-to-be-announced gaming smartphones, and that includes everything from camera modules and memory chips to batteries and cooling hardware.

More importantly, one million gaming smartphones will roll off the assembly line, half of which will bear the Qualcomm branding while the rest will be sold by Asus under its ROG Phone lineup. Of course, both the phones will go in different directions when it comes to their aesthetics, but they surely will share similar internal hardware. The decision sounds good on paper though, as Asus can bring its expertise at making a great gaming smartphone to the table, while optimizations made by Qualcomm will milk the most out of its next flagship chipset. Needless to say, it appears to be a win-win situation for both companies.