Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 for next generation gaming devices

Qualcomm announces a gaming-oriented chipset during its Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021 event in Hawaii. The brand new Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 platform provides cutting-edge performance, and the entire Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies are capable of running all Android games, playing content from cloud gaming services. The platform is also capable of streaming games from a home console or PC, and it’s the ultimate chipset for all the entertainment users would ever need and ask for.

At the event, Qualcomm also unveiled the next generation of mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and the next generation of platforms, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and 7c+ Gen 3 chips made for Windows PCs and Chromebooks.

Qualcomm has also partnered up with Razer to produce and develop the first handheld gaming developer kit that will be powered by the first generation of Snapdragon G3x, which will launch today.

The brand new Snapdragon G3x platform will bring next-generation gaming to player’s hands, and it will feature the following technology to ensure it’s power-efficient, and provides class-leading performance:

Thanks to the Qualcomm Adreno GPU, the new platform will be capable of running games at a smooth 144 frames per second, and it will also support 10-bit HDR for gaming, supporting over a billion shades of color.

The new platform will not only provide class-leading performance for games but also in connectivity. It comes with FastConnect 69000 Mobile Connectivity that features Wi-Fi 6 and 6E for low latency and fast upload speeds. It also supports 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz. Thanks to the new connectivity advancements, the chip will effortlessly stream the most-bandwidth intensive games from services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming or Steam Remote Play.

Snapdragon Sound will ensure that all audio is optimized for quality and is latency-free, so gamers can focus on defeating enemies.

Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 will support AKSys, which provides precise touch to controller mapping technology to enable the use of built-in controllers across a wide array of games.

Multi-Screen support will unlock the ability to tether to an XR viewer via USB-C to a Snapdragon G3x powered device. It will also allow for a device to act as a companion controller to a 4K TV.

At the event, Qualcomm also revealed the first Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit that was manufactured by Razer.

“To provide developers a device with high-end graphics and ubiquitous connectivity, the dedicated handheld developer kit was designed around the Snapdragon G3x platform for uncompromised performance.” states the press release.

In terms of specifications and features, the Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit comes with a 6.65-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports 10-bit HDR. It’s also a 120Hz panel. When it comes to power, the chipset will ensure the device can sustain performance, enabling developers to play and test their own games for long hours at a time.

The handheld will also be capable of streaming, thanks to a 5MP 1080p60 web camera and two microphones built-in. Developers will be able to test streaming capabilities and build tools into their games and services to help users get started in streaming. As for connectivity, there’s 5G mmWave and sub-6 support, as well as Wi-fi 6 and 6E for low-latency and effortless streaming capabilities.

The ergonomics were also important, which is why the developer kit has built-in controller mapping from AKSys to provide precise touch to controller mapping technologies, supported by a wide array of games. The device will also come with a 4-way speaker system to provide excellent sound to let users enjoy games and other entertainment services that can be played on the development kit.