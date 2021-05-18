Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon 778, a new 5G-ready SoC that aims to strengthen the company’s portfolio in the mid-range segment. A slightly toned-down version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G 5G SoC that was launched a few months ago, the latest Qualcomm offering is claimed to offer a 40% boost in graphics capability. Some of its key features include the Spectra 570L ISP that allows simultaneous capture from three camera sensors, support for both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G bands, and a few gaming-centric tricks such as Variable Rate Shading (VRS) among others.

A less powerful version of Snapdragon 780G with watered-down camera prowess

Based on the 6nm process, the Snapdragon 778G was listed on the official Qualcomm website before being pulled, and is slated to debut with the upcoming Honor 50 series phones. At its heart is the Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU with a peak core frequency of 2.4GHz. The Snapdragon X53 modem handles 5G connectivity, and there is support for global multi-SIM 5G as well. Qualcomm is yet to reveal the name of OEM partners that will employ its new smartphone SoC, but we’ll get to know within the next few days.

Coming to the imaging capabilities, the Snapdragon 778G SoC is armed with the triple 14-bit Spectra 570L ISP that allows simultaneous 22MP image capture from three camera sensors. Additionally, it supports 120FPS burst mode capture at 8MP or 90FPS at 12MP resolution, and there is scope for capturing HDR10+ videos as well. Wireless connectivity is handled by Bluetooth 5.2 and the new Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Qualcomm has also armed its latest offering with support for its Snapdragon Sound suite of audio enhancements. Snapdragon 778G SoC supports smartphone screens with a peak FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, complete with 10-bit HDR10+ output. Notably, it also offers support for the new and improved Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor that we first saw on the Sharp Aquos R6. Interestingly, the proprietary Quick Charge 5.0 standard handles fast charging duties, while the more powerful Snapdragon 780G relies on Quick Charge 4+ technology.