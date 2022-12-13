Qualcomm is a global leader when it comes to chipsets, mostly known for its innovations in the smartphone industry. However, the company's expertise extends far beyond just creating high-end ARM chipsets. In addition to smartphone chipsets, the company also makes 5G modems for smartphones and chips for wireless routers. The company's latest innovation, called the Qualcomm Immersive Home Wi-Fi 7 Platform, aims to address one of the issues you face on a daily basis — the problem of poor internet connectivity in homes.

The demand for fast, reliable internet connectivity in homes is increasing at a rapid pace. According to a report from Comcast, about 70% of a home's internet traffic is video. Moreover, the average number of connected devices in US households has risen to 22. This means that there is a growing need for high-speed internet infrastructure, and this need is only expected to increase in the future.

The Qualcomm Immersive Home Wi-Fi 7 Platform offers faster and more efficient internet connectivity, enabling users to enjoy seamless online experiences no matter where they are in their homes. Qualcomm has announced two chips for mesh routers, namely Immersive Home 3210 and Immersive Home 326, that use the three bands available (up to 320MHz) and offer up to 20Gbps and 10Gbps speeds, respectively.

Source: Qualcomm

Qualcomm says the new Immersive Home chips offer 9.6 times the wireless system capacity compared to a standard Wi-Fi 5 mesh system. Moreover, the platform offers 75 percent lower latency under congestion. This has been possible thanks to Qualcomm's Multi-Link Mesh technology that allows routers to create a seamless, high-speed wireless network throughout the home. This technology allows the routers to automatically switch devices between two high-speed channels whenever there's an interference, so no device experiences slow internet.

Thanks to Multi-Link Mesh, Qualcomm says the devices can experience up to twice the speed compared to the current mesh technology. In addition to providing fast, reliable internet connectivity, Qualcomm Multi-Link Mesh also offers lower power consumption and higher performance at a longer range. On the whole, Multi-Link Mesh ensures that users can connect to the internet without any interruptions or drop-offs in every corner of their homes.

Qualcomm says it has already started working with the makers of Wi-Fi routers and mesh systems, including Xiaomi, TP-Link, Netgear, and Linksys, to bring Immersive Home-based devices to the market. First devices with Immersive Home Wi-Fi 7 Platform should be available in the second half of 2023.

Source: Qualcomm