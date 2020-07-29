Apple is expected to launch a total of four new iPhone 12 series devices – some of them offering 5G support – later this year. While rumors of a delayed launch due to the coronavirus pandemic have been making rounds for a while, Qualcomm’s latest earnings report mentions a delay in the arrival of a “global 5G flagship phone.”

In the quarterly earnings report for Q3 2020, Qualcomm underlines a potential effect on the revenue forecasts due to the “impact of the delay of a 5G flagship phone launch” in the company’s financial guidance. Even though the Qualcomm report doesn’t mention a name, analysts believe the flagship 5G device in question is the iPhone 12 series.

But as per Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala, the delay might be brief. “We’re seeing a partial impact from the delay of a flagship phone launch. And so what we’ve seen is a slight delay that pushes some of the units out from the September quarter to the December quarter for us,” Palkhiwala was quoted as saying by Reuters.