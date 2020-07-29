IMAGE: EverythingApplePro
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Apple is expected to launch a total of four new iPhone 12 series devices – some of them offering 5G support – later this year. While rumors of a delayed launch due to the coronavirus pandemic have been making rounds for a while, Qualcomm’s latest earnings report mentions a delay in the arrival of a “global 5G flagship phone.”

In the quarterly earnings report for Q3 2020, Qualcomm underlines a potential effect on the revenue forecasts due to the “impact of the delay of a 5G flagship phone launch” in the company’s financial guidance. Even though the Qualcomm report doesn’t mention a name, analysts believe the flagship 5G device in question is the iPhone 12 series.

But as per Qualcomm’s Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala, the delay might be brief. “We’re seeing a partial impact from the delay of a flagship phone launch. And so what we’ve seen is a slight delay that pushes some of the units out from the September quarter to the December quarter for us,” Palkhiwala was quoted as saying by Reuters.

You May Also Like
Samsung is taking registrations for Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders with a $50 credit gift
This is not a pre-order per se, but if you register, you’ll be the first in line when Samsung eventually starts accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 20.
Upcoming unpacked event will see the launch of five new devices, says Samsung’s TM Roh
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip 5G next month.
Feast your eyes upon the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Mystic White color
And also the vanilla Galaxy Note 10 in a beautiful Mystic Green color.