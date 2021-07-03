We all know Qualcomm for having some of the most powerful processors in the market. You will find these processors in most Android smartphones worldwide, but it seems that the company is planning on expanding its market.

Qualcomm’s president and CEO, Cristiano Amon, believes that Qualcomm can have the best laptop chip in the market. However, they must first come up with a chip that outperforms the Apple M1 processor.

Now, the company plans to achieve this with the help of Nuvia, which is a startup founded by three former Apple engineers who specialized in chip design, which was also purchased by Qualcomm back in January. These engineers were also part of the development of Apple’s A-series chipsets, so creating new chips for laptops may not be such a crazy idea.

Qualcomm wishes to have everything ready to start selling ARM laptop chips created with Nuvia’s design as soon as next year. These chips are expected to feature tons of power while still managing to provide extended battery life. And instead of using ARM’s core design license, Qualcomm could be looking to use a completely new core design for its new chips to have a fighting chance against Apple silicon.

“We needed to have the leading performance for a battery-powered device. If ARM, which we’ve had a relationship with for years, eventually develops a CPU that’s better than what we can build ourselves, then we always have the option to license from ARM,”

Another critical factor to consider is that Qualcomm has the advantage in the 5G department, giving them the possibility to provide a better laptop experience by adding 5G support to their laptop-focused CPUs. In contrast, Cupertino is still looking for ways to develop its proprietary 5G modems to stop depending on Qualcomm’s 5G solutions.

Via MacRumors

Source Reuters