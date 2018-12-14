Qualcomm chasing iPhone XS, XR sales ban in China as well

This week, Qualcomm had successfully gotten the Chinese government to enact preliminary import and sales bans on all iPhones ranging between the iPhone 6s and the iPhone X. That means that Apple is losing out on some of its most appealing phones to the lucrative working and middle classes.

But it won’t be enough for the chipmaker. One of Qualcomm’s lawyers has confirmed to The Financial Times that the company wants to pursue bans for the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR on the basis that Apple infringed on two patents — the same ones that nailed the other iPhones.

As to enforcing the ban, Apple had confirmed as of Monday that it was still selling all of the banned iPhone models and is requesting that the court reconsider its ruling. It was believed that Apple had been able to prevent any of the applicable devices from infringing the patents by patching on the iOS 12 software update, though Qualcomm contests this. Legal scholars believe, Reuters reports, that the government won’t likely enforce the ban.

The patent infringement case on the first class of iPhone models contiues as do many other court battles between the two companies around the world over intellectual property.