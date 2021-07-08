Today we have received a remarkably interesting announcement from Qualcomm. The company has revealed a ‘new Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders’ that looks… different when compared with everything else we’ve received in 2021.

The first time we heard rumors about a possible collaboration between Qualcomm and ASUS was back in October 2020, and it seems that their partnership has provided a brand new device, one that is officially called Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. This device comes with a $1,500 price tag, which means that it won’t be available for most consumers. Still, it will include a pair of TWS earbuds produced by Master

& Dynamic, a bumper case, a Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 power brick, and two charging cables.

Now, focusing on the phone itself, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders sports a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass Victus and Always on support. You also get a 24MP selfie camera placed in the device’s top bezel, so at least we won’t get a notch, a punch-hole display, or a mechanical selfie camera here. And since we’re talking cameras, we also have a triple camera on the back with a 64MP f/1.8 primary shooter, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto 8MP with 3X zoom. ASUS will be in charge of the actual tunning of the cameras, but the device will also feature Qualcomm AI software, including auto zoom and AI object tracking.

We also get a fingerprint reader, Qualcomm’s 2nd generation 3D Sonic Sensor, which is the same sensor found in the Galaxy S21 series, but this time we get it on the back of the device. Inside we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 512GB storage, and 126GB RAM, and it is supposed to run Android 11 out of the box. We will also get a 4,000mAh battery, Quick Charge 5.0m which means up to 70 percent charge in 30 minutes, or a full charge in 50 minutes.

If you want to get one of these ‘Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders,’ you will have to wait until August, when it becomes available in China, the US, Germany, UK, Japan, South Korea, and India. Just remember that it will be manufactured, marketed, and sold by ASUS.

Source Qualcomm

Via GSM Arena