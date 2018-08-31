Qualcomm’s new aptX Adaptive changes the way you consume audio

Qualcomm today announced the introduction of aptX Adaptive, its next-generation audio codec designed to be dynamically adjustable. With aptX Adaptive, Qualcomm wants to deliver wired performance-grade audio quality to consumers listening to their favorite content wirelessly. “aptX Adaptive dynamically adjusts performance to best deliver exceptional audio whether the user is playing games or listening a song“, said Anthony Murray, senior vice president and general manager, voice & music.

This means that the codec is smart enough to recognize the type of content that is being played back. Whether that’s simple phone call audio, music, video, or gaming, the codec will dynamically adapt to deliver the best listening experience. Depending on the content, low-latency aptX, aptX, or aptX HD will be used to deliver the audio. The new codec combines all of these solutions in a single bundle “for virtually all key wireless audio applications“.

The company wants to “help transform the listening experience for the next generation of consumers who want to replace the wire completely“, said Jonny McClintock, director, product marketing.

For headsets, headphones, and speakers, the Qualcomm CSRA68100 and QCC5100 series Bluetooth Audio SoCs will be available from September 2018. The aptX Adaptive encoder for devices such as smartphones and tablets is scheduled to be available to run on Android P from December 2018.