Qualcomm claims that Apple is still violating iPhone sales ban in China, even after releasing iOS 12.1.2

iPhones have been banned in China, or at least all models from de iPhone 6 until the iPhone X. Apple supposedly had a way out of this ban that consisted on delivering a new software update that would disable the working components with patents over which Qualcomm is fighting in court. However, it seems that Qualcomm is still not satisfied and the battle continues.

iOS 12.1.2 has come to all iPhone models with a fix for the bugs affecting the eSIM and the patents involved in the legal battle with Qualcomm. Now in a statement given to Reuters, Qualcomm says that Apple “continues to flout the legal system by violating injunctions,” even after today’s iOS update. The problem is that even after the injunction was granted on December 10th, Apple said that all iPhone models would remain available in China and they have done since. This legal battle has gotten ugly, and it seems it’s about to get worse.