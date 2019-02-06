Qualcomm suffers blow as judge sides with Apple on infringment suit

Apple and Qualcomm are engaged in a number of legal scuffles around the world over who violated the other’s patent and how much money should be paid for a license.

One of these cases, filed by the semiconductors firm against the iPhone maker, hasn’t even started yet, but Bloomberg reports that Apple has scored a couple of wins.

Qualcomm is seeking damages for unpaid royalties from Apple’s suppliers, claiming that the company has violated patents related to graphics processing and power efficiency. However, a federal judge decided that one of the patents was not infringed upon.

She also ruled that the chipmaker cannot seek damages for unpaid royalties prior to when it filed its suit — the suppliers refused to pay in January 2017.

In separate cases, Apple and the FTC are arguing that Qualcomm used its market dominance to trod down competitors in offering licenses for its cellular networking technology — technology that Qualcomm’s opponents say should be considered standard essential patents.