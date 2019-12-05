Author
Tags

After unveiling the Snapdragon 865, 765, 765G mobile platforms, alongside the 3D Sonic Max Fingerprint Scanner, Qualcomm today announced, at the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, the World’s First 5G XR Platform.

XR stands for Extended Reality, and can combine augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR).

The Snapdragon XR2 Platform is packed with significant performance improvements compared to our current widely adopted premium-tier XR platform to deliver 2x the CPU and GPU performance, 4x more video bandwidth, 6x higher resolution and 11x AI improvement.

Qualcomm

The platform supports seven concurrent cameras and a dedicated computer vision processor. The XR platform combines customized visuals (with up to 3K by 3K resolution per eye at 90 frames per second), interactivity (via seven concurrent cameras and a custom computer vision processor), audio (with rich, 3D spatial sound), and AI & 5G (the world’s first XR platform to support 5G connectivity).

According to Qualcomm, multiple OEMs have committed to commercializing devices with the Snapdragon XR2 Platform, and we’re definitely going to hear more about it in the near future. Further details can be found at the link below.

Source: Qualcomm

You May Also Like
NATO HUAWEI

Trump at NATO Summit: HUAWEI is a security danger

At the recent NATO Summit held in London, U.S. President Trump talked to member states about the security risks he thinks HUAWEI poses.

Wynk Music becomes #1 music streaming app in India

Reportedly Wynk Music has most daily active users (DAUs) in India, beating the likes of Spotify, JioSaavn, and Apple Music.
MediaTek Intel 5G

MediaTek teams up with Intel to feature its 5G modem for laptops

MediaTek today announced its partnership with Intel, where MediaTek’s new 5G modem will be featured in Intel-powered PCs.