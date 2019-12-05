After unveiling the Snapdragon 865, 765, 765G mobile platforms, alongside the 3D Sonic Max Fingerprint Scanner, Qualcomm today announced, at the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, the World’s First 5G XR Platform.

XR stands for Extended Reality, and can combine augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR).

The Snapdragon XR2 Platform is packed with significant performance improvements compared to our current widely adopted premium-tier XR platform to deliver 2x the CPU and GPU performance, 4x more video bandwidth, 6x higher resolution and 11x AI improvement. Qualcomm

The platform supports seven concurrent cameras and a dedicated computer vision processor. The XR platform combines customized visuals (with up to 3K by 3K resolution per eye at 90 frames per second), interactivity (via seven concurrent cameras and a custom computer vision processor), audio (with rich, 3D spatial sound), and AI & 5G (the world’s first XR platform to support 5G connectivity).

According to Qualcomm, multiple OEMs have committed to commercializing devices with the Snapdragon XR2 Platform, and we’re definitely going to hear more about it in the near future. Further details can be found at the link below.

Source: Qualcomm