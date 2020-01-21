5G might be just around the corner as the new standard, but 4G is still far from being abandoned. Qualcomm announced three new processors aimed at 4G smartphones: the Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460.

Even though the chips were announced in India, with specific features for the Indian market, Qualcomm says that we’ll likely see this chips in the United States and other markets as well.

The flagship among the three is the octa-core Snapdragon 720G, with G designating the processor for gaming. Expect it to see in higher-end smartphones, with features like on-device AI operations, and high-resolution displays of up to 2520 x 1080. The chip includes the X15 LTE modem, with support for download speeds up to 800Mbps.

The Snapdragon 662 is also an octa-core chip, clocking at 2.0GHz, paired with the X11 modem, which tops out at speeds of 390Mbps. Photography-wise the 662 will bring support for new triple camera setups and HEIF file format.

Last, but not least, the Snapdragon 460 shares the same modem and AI engine as the 662 above. Qualcomm says it improved the GPU architecture, making it 50 percent faster than the Snapdragon 450.

When exactly will we see smartphones powered by these new chips? Qualcomm says Snapdragon 720G are expected to power phones in Q1 2020, and phones based on the Snapdragon 662 and 460 chips should land by the end of 2020.

Source: Qualcomm