Qualcomm has announced a new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, which is a follow-on to the flagship Snapdragon 888. The new SoC features Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU that will help you open social feeds, load games, or access your favorite content in a flash. It has Kryo 685 CPU with speeds up to 3.0 GHz and Arm Cortex-X1-based architecture for increased efficiency. Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC comes with a 20% AI performance upgrade.

The 32 TOPS allows the chipset to run multiple neural networks simultaneously that work specifically to make your video calls and entertainment experiences more immersive. It features AI super-resolution and AI-based noise cancellation that suppresses unwanted sounds, as well as camera enhancement features such as single camera bokeh effects.

The Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC comes with 6th gen Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine. It has Qualcomm Hexagon 780 processor that packs a a fused architecture for high performance and efficiency. There is also a 2nd gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub with a dedicated lower-power always-on AI processor for intelligent assistance and contextual awareness.

You get a 3rd gen Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System with mmWave plus 5G carrier aggregation across TDD-FDD bands. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset harnesses a new 6GHz spectrum with the industry’s fastest available mobile Wi-Fi with multi-gig speeds up to 3.6 Gbps. The Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System provides blazing Wi-Fi 6 & 6E and rich Bluetooth audio.

As for optics, the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC features Qualcomm Spectra 580 Triple ISP that captures from three lenses simultaneously with parallel processing up to 2.7 gigapixels per second. HDR video records in over a billion shades of color with crisp contrast, peak brightness, and deep black. You also get low-light architecture for bright, clear results day or night.

The Qualcomm Game Quick Touch reduces touch latency by up to 20%, while Variable Rate Shading (VRS) allows games to run better without draining power. It supports up to 144Hz QHD display.