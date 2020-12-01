Qualcomm has started its first day of the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital with the announcement of its upcoming Mobile Platform. Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile, compute, and infrastructure at Qualcomm Technologies, introduced the company’s latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform.

You can watch the livestream here.

The new chipset comes with the 3rd gen Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System that enables global compatibility by offering mmWave and sub-6 across all major bands worldwide. Plus, it has support for 5G carrier aggregation, global multi-SIM, stand-alone, non-standalone, and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing.

Further, there’s a new 6th gen Qualcomm AI Engine with a completely re-engineered Qualcomm Hexagon processor. It offers 26 tera operations per second (TOPS). The platform is further enhanced by the 2nd generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which incorporates lower-power always-on AI processing for intuitive, intelligent features.

The company also says that its latest flagship chipset features the 3rd generation of Snapdragon Elite Gaming that delivers “Qualcomm Technologies’ most significant upgrade in Qualcomm Adreno GPU performance.”

The Snapdragon 888 will further triple down on the future of computational photography and “transform smartphones into professional-quality cameras,” says the company. It will allow users to capture 2.7 gigapixels per second, or roughly 120 photos at 12MP resolution—up to 35% faster than the previous generation.

Snapdragon 888 is the most powerful mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies ever. In addition to the industry-leading 5G connectivity, it has brought groundbreaking breakthroughs and innovations in AI, gaming, and camera. I’m glad that our new flagship smartphone Mi11 will be one of the first devices with Snapdragon 888. This is another cutting-edge product from us and will be loaded with various hardcore technologies Lei Jun, Founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Plus, OEMs like ASUS, BlackShark, Lenovo, LG, MEIZU, Motorola, Nubia, realme, OnePlus, OPPO, Sharp, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE will also launch phones with Qualcomm’s latest flagship offering.