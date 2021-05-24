Qualcomm has announced its Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform, which is the second generation of Qualcomm’s entry-level platform for always-on, always-connected Windows PCs and Chromebooks with efficient performance. The new chip is said to upgrade entry-level device experiences with enhanced camera and audio capabilities, integrated LTE connectivity, AI acceleration, enterprise-grade security features, and long-lasting battery life.

Devices powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 are Always on, Always connected, so that with the press of a button, users will have access to their device and avoid waiting for notifications or applications to wake up. Qualcomm is promising “cutting-edge efficiency,” which won’t cost the battery life. Devices powered by Snapdragon compute technology are capable of staying in connected standby mode for weeks – rather than hours or days – because of the platform’s power-sipping efficiency.

The Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 compute platform delivers up to ten percent faster system performance over most competing platforms, allowing for a smoother browsing and an overall more responsive experience. It also offers up to 2 times the battery life of most competing platforms, up to 19 or more hours of continuous use. It comes equipped with 5th gen Qualcomm AI Engine that can support intelligent applications on the device to enable the latest AI-accelerated features.

With virtual surround sound, and echo cancellation, and noise suppression, the platform enhances remote productivity and entertainment experiences. It offers built-in protections designed to help keep their data safe. With support for Windows 10 Hypervisor, Windows devices powered by this Snapdragon compute platform are Microsoft Secured-Core PCs.

The first device based on Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is expected to be commercially available this summer.

“Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 brings the leading innovations of our to compute portfolio to the next generation of entry-tier and affordable devices. Laptops powered by this platform will redefine mobile computing for education users, first-line workers, and everyday light consumers, enabling reliable and powerful devices that feature advanced AI, and support for multi-day battery life,” said Miguel Nunes, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are excited to bring this next generation upgrade to our entry-level platform, for the very best mobile PC experiences.”