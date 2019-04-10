Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 730, 730G and 665 mobile platforms

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is still the go-to choice for smartphone manufacturers when designing flagship phones, but the company announced three new chips for high- and mid-tier devices. They are the Snapdragon 730, 730G, and 665. The strength of the new chips, according to Qualcomm, relies in artificial intelligence (AI), gaming, camera, and performance.

AI seems to be the key selling point of the Snapdragon 730, which delivers intuitive image capture, exceptional gaming and optimized performance. Qualcomm brought features that were exclusive to the 8-series chips to the 730. These include the Qualcomm Hexagon 688 AI processor, the Qualcomm Spectra 350 camera engine, the Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, the Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU, and the Snapdragon X15 LTE modem, all inside the Snapdragon 730.

The Snapdragon 730G takes it one step further, addressing the “elite gamer”. The 730G features an enhanced Adreno 618 GPU, Cinemagraph support, low power voice activation and HD super slow-mo at 960fps.

The Snapdragon 665 also raises the bar for more affordable smartphones, by focusing mostly on improved AI, Camera, Gaming, Performance, and Connectivity functionalities.

The Snapdragon 730, 730G and 665 chips will be available mid-2019.

Qualcomm also announced the Qualcomm Cloud AI 100, which basically brings the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) expertise to the cloud. Samples will start going out to customers in the second half of 2019.

You can read more details on all four chips at the source link below.