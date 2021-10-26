Qualcomm today announced several new and upgraded chipsets, including the mid-range, Snapdragon 778 Plus 5G, Snapdragon 695 5G, the Snapdragon 680 4G, and the low-end Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset. The company often refreshes its lineup of SoCs once a year, but it seems to have broken its tradition and done it slightly earlier for some of its products.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G

Much like the Snapdragon 778G, the new 778G Plus is based on the Kryo 670 CPU cores, but it can boost up to 2.5Ghz, instead of 2.4Ghz on the previous version. The new chipset also features the very same Adreno 642L GPU, which is supposed to provide up to 20% boost in performance. When it comes to AI capabilities and other connectivities, all specifications remain the same as the previous generation.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

The new Snapdragon 695 5G is also based on its predecessor, the 690 that was unveiled back in June last year. The first most obvious upgrade is the 5G mmWave and sub-6Ghz 5G support, the second is that it’s 30% faster in graphics-related tasks. The CPU also received a 15% boost in performance compared to the previous model, and the chipset is based on the Kryo 660CPU cores that are clocked at 2.2Ghz. The GPU is Adreno 619.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G

The new Snapdragon 680 4G SoC is new to the Qualcomm world and it’s built on the 6nm technology. The chipset is based on the Kryo 265 cores and features the Adreno 610 GPU. It’s mainly aimed at more affordable 4G compatible mobile devices, and it also has support for FHD+ and even a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G

The Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G will likely be the least powerful and cheapest SoC of the bunch that is shown here. It’s based on the 8nm process, and it features Qualcomm’s Kryo 460 CPU cored and the Adreno 619 GPU, although it is slightly upgraded and provides faster performance overall compared to its predecessor. This SoC is mainly designed for affordable 5G devices that will support FHD+ display with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, and it even supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+.

The brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets will likely find a new home in new devices that’ll be coming out before the holidays and H1 of 2022. Brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, HMD Global (Nokia) will likely equip their more affordable devices with these chips, so be on the lookout if you’re looking to upgrade.