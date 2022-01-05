Qualcomm And Microsoft are working together to take AR to the next level

We have seen a wide variety of new products during CES 2022, but that’s not the only thing going on, as some companies are also announcing important collaborations. Such is the case of the latest collaboration announced by Qualcomm and Microsoft, who have decided to work together “to expand and accelerate the adoption of augmented reality (AR) in both the consumer and enterprise sector.”

Qualcomm and Microsoft will be working together to develop custom AR chips to enable new power-efficient, and lightweight AR glasses aimed to deliver rich and immersive experiences. Both companies are also planning on integrating software like Microsoft Mesh and Snapdragon Space XR Developer Platform.

Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, said that “Qualcomm Technologies’ core XR strategy has always been delivering the most cutting-edge technology, purpose-built XR chipsets and enabling the ecosystem with our software platforms and hardware reference designs. We are thrilled to work with Microsoft to help expand and scale the adoption of AR hardware and software across the entire industry.”

While Rubén Caballero, corporate vice president of Mixed Reality, Microsoft explained that their goal “is to inspire and empower others to collectively work to develop the metaverse future – a future that is grounded in trust and innovation.”

“With services like Microsoft Mesh, we are committed to delivering the safest and most comprehensive set of capabilities to power metaverses that blend the physical and digital worlds, ultimately delivering a shared sense of presence across devices. We look forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies to help the entire ecosystem unlock the promise of the metaverse.”

Finally, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon expressed that they are “developing a custom augmented reality Snapdragon chip for next-generation, power-efficient, very lightweight AR glasses for the Microsoft ecosystem.”

“And we’re integrating into that chip platform software from both companies: the Microsoft Mesh platform and the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR development platform. Snapdragon Spaces will be fully integrated into Microsoft Mesh, and this platform will be available for next-generation lightweight glasses.”

We will have to wait sometime to see the results of this collaboration, but we can expect great things from this collaboration, as Qualcomm and Intel are two well-known companies in the tech world, with some of the most powerful chipsets in the market.

Source: Qualcomm

Via: The Verge