Qualcomm and HMD Global sign 5G patent license agreement

Chip-maker Qualcomm and Nokia smartphone-maker HMD Global announced that the two companies have entered a direct worldwide license arrangement. Its scope covers branded single-mode and multimode devices manufactured and marketed by HMD Global under the Nokia brand.

HMD will be able to develop, manufacture and sell branded 3G, 4G and 5G single-mode and multimode complete devices, and will pay Qualcomm royalties for the patents used. This basically reveals HMD’s plans to launch a 5G-enabled Nokia phone sometime in the future, as licensing the patents is a necessary first step.

Qualcomm has also recently not only settled all of its lawsuits with Apple (with the latter paying up to $4.7 billion), but has also entered a licensing and supplier agreement with the iPhone maker.

