BOE is one of the biggest display makers in the world. It is the second-largest smartphone OLED maker after Samsung. Now, Qualcomm has partnered with BOE to add its 3D Sonic Sensor onto the Chinese company’s flexible OLED displays.

According to Qualcomm, this partnership is intended to provide a more streamlined solution to OEMs. The collaboration is said to offer more opportunities to design cutting-edge products – in areas like 5G, XR and IoT – that feature OLED displays made with the Qualcomm 3D Sonic fingerprint sensor technology.

Up till now, only Samsung has released phones that use Qualcomm’s 3D fingerprint sensor.

As per the new collaboration, BOE will offer integrated displays with Qualcomm 3D Sonic fingerprint sensors to its customers. Further, the products are expected to be made available in the second half of 2020.

