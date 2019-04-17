Qualcomm and Apple drop litigation, enter licensing agreement

Qualcomm and Apple have been fighting in courtrooms around the world over various aspects, but one of the main topic of debate was revolving around patents. The chip-maker announced that the two companies have agreed to not only end all ongoing litigation between them, but also with Apple’s contract manufacturers.

Additionally, Qualcomm and Apple have signed two important agreements which will change and benefit the industry moving forward. First, the companies signed a a global patent license agreement, and second, Qualcomm and Apple entered into a chipset supply agreement. This means that Qualcomm will rebecome a supplier for all Apple’s mobile networking needs, and more.

The licensing agreement is effective as of April 1, 2019, it is valid for six year, with an option to extend for two more years, and has Apple pay royalties to Qualcomm. There’s also a (so far) undisclosed settlement which includes a one-time payment from Apple to Qualcomm.

Under the current circumstances, not only will all worldwide litigation end, but we might get closer to that 5G iPhone the industry has been talking about for quite some time.