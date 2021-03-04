Qualcomm has been toying with audio-related innovations for a while now, with one of its most well-known products being the aptX audio codec that aims to offer an enhanced audio output across a wide range of devices. Now, the company is doubling down on its efforts to further boost the listening experience with a whole suite of audio innovations and software that it calls Snapdragon Audio.

The chipmaker notes that Snapdragon Audio has been designed to offer a seamless and immersive audio experience across a wide gamut of consumer electronics such as phones and wearables, covering everything from your regular voice calls to chatting in a game. And of course, music streaming too.

Qualcomm notes that with Snapdragon Sound, it aims to address issues such as connectivity disruptions, audio dropouts and related glitches, latency, bad compression quality, etc. – all of which combine to deteriorate the audio experience. The company aims to achieve it by optimizing the interaction between Qualcomm technology stacks.

So, what exactly does Snapdragon Sound has to offer in the end? Well, you get support for high-resolution 24-bit audio (96kHz), more robust pairing, reduced latency, and clear voice quality, something that is of prime importance while playing multiplayer games over a patchy network.

Qualcomm says its suite of audio innovations is compatible with Bluetooth latency values that are as low as 89 milliseconds, something that can make a tangible difference while playing games and streaming video content. And in case you’re concerned about the audiophile aspect, Snapdragon Sound comes with the proprietary Qualcomm Aqstic DAC that brings support for up to 384kHz, 31-bit PCM (Pulse Code Modulation), and DSD (Direct Stream Digital) with ultra-low THD (Total Harmonic Distortion).

Devices that support Qualcomm’s latest innovation will soon hit the market with a Snapdragon Sound badge for the sake of identification. Xiaomi is among the first names to bring it to smartphones, while Audio-Technica will soon offer certified audio devices. Amazon has even created a whole playlist (on Amazon Music HD, of course) to showcase the superior sound quality that Snapdragon Sound brings to the table.