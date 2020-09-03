Qualcomm has launched its Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for earbuds. It is designed to deliver an improved user experience for earbuds with integrated ANC. The company says that its new solution enhances user comfort and provides consistent sound quality for true wireless earbuds by adapting its performance to meet variations in how an earbud fits in a user’s ear.

According to Qualcomm’s 2020 State of Play report, in-ear comfort for true wireless earbuds is a key purchase criterion for 53% of consumers surveyed. Effective ANC performance is usually dependent on creating a tight seal once the earbud is placed into the ear which can cause discomfort and be difficult to achieve.

The Qualcomm Adaptive ANC is designed to reduce the dependency on forming a tight seal so a user doesn’t need to push or twist the earbud into the ear. Variation in fit can also occur depending on user activity, for example as a user is running, walking, or even moving their head. Adaptive ANC is designed to dynamically adapt performance in real-time according to the tightness of fit and the level of leak-through no matter how or where the earbuds are being used.

The new solution will help make the user experience as seamless as possible from the moment a user takes the earbuds out of the box, with no need to conduct a fit test, self-calibration or to try out multiple sets of eartips. The technology is also designed to operate across virtually all modes and works concurrently as a user transitions from one mode to another.

For example, the technology is designed to allow a user to switch from taking a call, to listening to music, to using a digital assistant to asking a question – all with no interruption to the ANC. Adaptive ANC is also designed to support automatic adjustment to environmental conditions, by ramping down the ANC strength for quiet spaces or conversely ramping up for noisier environments.

Adaptive ANC can be used as Qualcomm Reference Design solution by OEMs. For those customers who want to add further differentiation, an API is provided to customize the solution to provide a very unique Adaptive ANC experience. The technology also provides developers with freedom of choice of form factor, from fully occluded, semi-occluded and non-occluded earbuds.

Qualcomm Adaptive ANC is now available on its latest premium tier Bluetooth Audio SoC – QCC514x.