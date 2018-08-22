Qualcomm will have 5G compatible chipsets in the first half of 2019

Chip producing companies are always trying to give us better, more powerful chipsets and Qualcomm is one of the biggest names in this turf. They are already working on creating 5G capable chips using 7nm process technology, and we could see them during the first half of 2019.

Huawei was the first company that announced 7nm chipsets with the Kirin 980 and Qualcomm has followed. This new chipset is going to be able of working with the Snapdragon X50 5G modem, and it would give the device connectivity with the rest of the legacy networks. This means that the smartphones would have two modems instead of one, and it will come within the first half of 2019 which would coincide with many flagship phones including the LG G8. Tests have already begun, and the results are promising.