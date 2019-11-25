5G smartphone sales will pick up in two-to-three years, according to Qualcomm. Cited by Reuters, the chip-maker believes there will be 450 million 5G smartphones shipped worldwide in 2021.

There will be an additional 750 million 5G smartphones shipped in 2022, according to Qualcomm’s predictions. The company also believes that the adoption of 5G will be much faster than the one we’ve experienced with 4G.

For next year, Qualcomm predicts anywhere between 175 million and 225 million 5G smartphone shipments globally.

Source: Reuters