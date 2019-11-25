5G
Author
Tags

5G smartphone sales will pick up in two-to-three years, according to Qualcomm. Cited by Reuters, the chip-maker believes there will be 450 million 5G smartphones shipped worldwide in 2021.

There will be an additional 750 million 5G smartphones shipped in 2022, according to Qualcomm’s predictions. The company also believes that the adoption of 5G will be much faster than the one we’ve experienced with 4G.

For next year, Qualcomm predicts anywhere between 175 million and 225 million 5G smartphone shipments globally.

Source: Reuters

You May Also Like
huawei matepad pro render

New Huawei MatePad Pro render leaks, shows off new color, Harman Kardon branding

This new Huawei MatePad Pro leak we’re looking at confirms the dual-camera setup on the back, and reveals a new green color option.
ZTE Black Friday

ZTE unveils Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for the Axon 10 Pro and Blade 10

Starting November 27 at 12:00 AM EST, until December 3 at 11:59 PM EST, you can grab the ZTE Axon 10 Pro or Blade 10 at a special discount price.

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy S11 CAD Leaks are UGLY!? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new renders of the Samsung Galaxy S11, the internals of the iPhone 12 and more