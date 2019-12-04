3D Sonic Max
Author
Tags

After the issues with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 fingerprint scanners, rumors surfaced that Samsung might ditch Qualcomm’s technology on next year’s flagships.

However, the chip-maker unveiled, at the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, its next-generation fingerprint scanner, dubbed 3D Sonic Max.

Qualcomm says it’s the world’s largest sensor, and it’s 17 times larger than the previous generation. With such a large size, it will be able to authenticate two fungers at once.

The 3D Sonic Max measures 20mm x 30mm (or a 600 square millimeter area), compared to the previous version which is just 4mm x 9mm.

Benefits include, of course, increased security faster recognition, ability for dual-fingerprint authentication, and quick training requiring just one tap, instead of te repeated touches.

The 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanner is expected to appear on next year’s flagship devices, but whether those will include Samsung’s or not is yet unknown.

3D Sonic Max

Via: Engadget

You May Also Like
Samsung foldable clamshell smartphone

Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 SIGNIFICANTLY Cheaper?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, new LED displays in iPads, more Galaxy S11 leaks and more
Samsung Galaxy Fold review

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and you won’t believe its price

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could arrive sooner than expected, and you won’t believe its new rumored price under $1,000

New screen protector for the Samsung Galaxy S11 confirms previous leaks

Check out this new leak concerning the Samsung Galaxy S11 it confirms some of the design changes that will affect the device’s screen