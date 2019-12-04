After the issues with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 fingerprint scanners, rumors surfaced that Samsung might ditch Qualcomm’s technology on next year’s flagships.

However, the chip-maker unveiled, at the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019, its next-generation fingerprint scanner, dubbed 3D Sonic Max.

Qualcomm says it’s the world’s largest sensor, and it’s 17 times larger than the previous generation. With such a large size, it will be able to authenticate two fungers at once.

The 3D Sonic Max measures 20mm x 30mm (or a 600 square millimeter area), compared to the previous version which is just 4mm x 9mm.

Benefits include, of course, increased security faster recognition, ability for dual-fingerprint authentication, and quick training requiring just one tap, instead of te repeated touches.

The 3D Sonic Max fingerprint scanner is expected to appear on next year’s flagship devices, but whether those will include Samsung’s or not is yet unknown.

Via: Engadget