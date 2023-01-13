In this article, we compare the QLED and OLED TV technologies, highlight key differences, and find out which one is best suited for you.

QLED vs OLED TV: What’s the difference and which is the best for you?

Head over to Amazon (or Best Buy) right now and search for a smart TV. You'll find plenty of options from brands such as LG, Sony, TCL, and Samsung, but there are two terms that you will see frequently mentioned in product titles and descriptions — QLED and OLED.

Are the terms QLED and OLED just some fancy marketing words for these electronic brands or are there any real differences between the two technologies? In this article, we will go over the main differences between QLED and OLED TVs, and help you decide which one is the best for your needs.

QLED vs OLED: What are the differences?

Before we move on to the comparison of OLED and QLED TVs, let's first understand the underlying technology behind these screen types.

What is OLED?

OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode. Unlike traditional LED TVs, which use a backlight to produce light, OLED display pixels produce their own light through the use of organic materials. While it may not seem advantageous on paper, the fact that OLED TVs can generate their own light gives them an upper hand compared to other TV technologies.

Source: ViewSonic

One of the key advantages of OLED technology, thanks to its pixels generating their own light, is its ability to produce deep blacks and high contrast. Each pixel in an OLED display is able to turn on and off independently, which allows for a greater range of brightness and darkness in the image.

Additionally, OLED displays can be made much thinner and more flexible than traditional LED displays, which makes them ideal for use in portable devices such as smartphones and laptops. There are other advantages as well, but we'll go through them in the QLED vs OLED comparison down below.

What is QLED?

QLED stands for Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode. This technology is essentially based on the same principle as traditional LED TVs but uses a layer of tiny semiconductor particles called quantum dots to produce a wider range as well as more accurate colors.

Source: ViewSonic

In QLED TVs, a thin layer of quantum dots is added in front of the LED backlight. When the light hits these quantum dots, they emit their own differently-colored light. This light then travels through a couple of more layers, including the liquid crystal (LCD) layer, to create a final picture.

Essentially, thanks to this layer of quantum dots, QLED TVs are able to generate better-looking pictures. This is because quantum dots are able to emit light in specific, narrow wavelengths, which allows for a more precise and accurate representation of colors. On the whole, compared to traditional LEDs, QLED TVs have the ability to produce a wider range of colors and a higher level of brightness.

So, what are the differences?

Let's go over the differences between QLED and OLED TVs, dividing the comparison into different categories:

Contrast and Black Levels : One of the main differences between the two TV screen technologies is in the contrast and black levels they are able to produce. OLED TVs are able to produce deeper black levels than QLED TVs. This is primarily because each pixel in an OLED display is able to turn on and off independently, which allows for a greater range of brightness and darkness in the image.

: One of the main differences between the two TV screen technologies is in the contrast and black levels they are able to produce. OLED TVs are able to produce deeper black levels than QLED TVs. This is primarily because each pixel in an OLED display is able to turn on and off independently, which allows for a greater range of brightness and darkness in the image. Brightness : Since QLED TVs have their own backlight, they can achieve high levels of brightness. On the other hand, OLED TVs do not have a backlight, and instead, each pixel emits its own light. Therefore, OLED TVs may not be able to achieve as high levels of brightness as QLED TVs.

: Since QLED TVs have their own backlight, they can achieve high levels of brightness. On the other hand, OLED TVs do not have a backlight, and instead, each pixel emits its own light. Therefore, OLED TVs may not be able to achieve as high levels of brightness as QLED TVs. Color Reproduction : QLED technology is known for its ability to produce a wider range of colors and more accurate color reproduction than traditional LED displays, thanks to the quantum dot layer. OLED displays also have good color reproduction, but it may not be as good as QLED.

: QLED technology is known for its ability to produce a wider range of colors and more accurate color reproduction than traditional LED displays, thanks to the quantum dot layer. OLED displays also have good color reproduction, but it may not be as good as QLED. Response time : Both QLED and OLED displays have a fast response time and low input lag which is suitable for gaming and fast-paced action movies. But OLED displays may have a slightly lower refresh rate than QLED, making it ideal for gamers.

: Both QLED and OLED displays have a fast response time and low input lag which is suitable for gaming and fast-paced action movies. But OLED displays may have a slightly lower refresh rate than QLED, making it ideal for gamers. Screen burn-in : Screen burn-in, for those unaware, is a permanent discoloration of areas on a display caused by displaying the same static image for a long period of time. OLED TVs are more susceptible to burn-in than QLED TVs because of the way they produce light. However, manufacturers of OLED TVs have implemented several measures over the years to reduce the risk of burn-in.

: Screen burn-in, for those unaware, is a permanent discoloration of areas on a display caused by displaying the same static image for a long period of time. OLED TVs are more susceptible to burn-in than QLED TVs because of the way they produce light. However, manufacturers of OLED TVs have implemented several measures over the years to reduce the risk of burn-in. Durability: QLED displays are more durable and long-lasting than OLED displays. This is because quantum dots are highly stable, which means that they are able to maintain their color and brightness over a longer period of time than OLED displays. OLED displays have a shorter lifespan due to the organic materials used in OLED displays that can degrade over time.

Feature QLED OLED Backlight Uses LED backlight Does not rely on any external backlighting, as it generates its own light Black levels Good enough Better than QLED Color reproduction Good Excellent Brightness Higher brightness compared to OLED TVs Lower brightness compared to QLED TVs Screen burn-in Small risk of burn-in Higher risk of screen burn-in Response Time Fast Fast Contrast ratio High Infinite Life Span Longer than OLED Shorter than QLED Power consumption Moderate-High Low Cost Depends on the TV size, usually lower than OLED TVs Depends on the TV size, usually higher than QLED TVs

Which one should you buy? OLED or QLED?

When it comes to choosing between a QLED and an OLED TV, the decision can be a bit tricky as both technologies offer great picture quality and features. However, there are a few key differences that can help you decide which one is the best for you.

One of the main things to consider is your budget. QLED TVs are generally more affordable than OLED TVs (which usually cost north of $1,000), and they offer great value for money. They have good color reproduction and are able to achieve high levels of brightness and contrast as well. They also have a longer lifespan and are less prone to screen burn-in.

Source: LG

On the other hand, OLED TVs are known for their ability to produce deep blacks and high contrast. They also have a wide viewing angle, fast response time, and low input lag. They are slightly prone to screen burn-in, but recent advancements have minimized the risk of screen burn-in, making it less of an issue. In conclusion, while both QLED and OLED technologies offer a high-quality viewing experience, the choice between the two will ultimately depend on your personal preferences and budget.

Best QLED TVs on the market

QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90B Series Mini LED Quantum Smart TV comes with Quantum Matrix technology with mini LED to provide a bright and intense picture thanks to its tiny hyper-focused light cells, an amazing Samsung Neo Quantum Processor 4K, and other great features. See at Amazon

Hisense U8H Series 4K ULED TV The Hisense U8H is one of the best budget smart TVs in 2022, and the U8H is one of the best options. The U8H features a Mini-LED 4K panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and it has Dolby Vision, Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in alongside your favorite streaming services. See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75" The Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED is a top-of-the-line television that features a 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) for stunning visuals. With advanced HDR technology, scenes leap off the screen in deep, realistic color, and the built-in sensor automatically optimizes the brightness for the lighting in your room. It has hands-free TV with Alexa, you can build your ultimate home theater and connect all your devices with the 4 HDMI inputs and HDMI eARC. See at Amazon

Samsung QLED Q80B Series Smart TV Samsung’s QLED Q80B Series 4K UHD Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 8X Smart TV comes with Xbox Game Pass and Alexa Built-in, which means you can play your games on this amazing smart TV without the need for a gaming console, and the best part is that you get the first three months for free. See at Amazon

TCL 6-Series 75-inch 8K QLED TV This fantastic smart TV arrives with exceptional display performance with over 33 million pixels, which means you get four times the clarity of 4K UHD displays. See at Amazon

VIZIO MQX Series VIZIO's MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features Dolby Vision, Active Full Array, 120Hz refresh rates, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and more. See at Amazon (US)

Best OLED TVs on the market

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition G2 Series 4K Smart TV It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology, making it deliver a brighter display and darker blacks. Plus, its a9 GEN 5 AI PROCESSOR that will make adjustments on the go to deliver the best 4K experience available. See at Amazon

LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV LG's C2 Series OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV is an amazing option for those looking for a new smart TV. It is one of LG’s best options, meaning that you will get an outstanding image thanks to its OLED technology. See at Amazon (US)

Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K OLED TV Samsung's OLED 4K S95B Series smart TV features a big 4K OLED display and comes with a Neural Quantum processor. The whole TV is very thin and comes with Dolby Atmos audio as well. See at Samsung

Sony A90J Bravia 83-inch 4K OLED TV Sony’s A90J TV BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa compatibility is one of the best smart TVs you can get, as it comes with a cognitive processor XR, which delivers revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors. See at Amazon

Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K The Sony OLED 55" BRAVIA XR A80K is a 4K Ultra HD TV with Smart Google TV and Dolby Vision HDR. It features advanced processing for intense contrast, pure blacks and natural colors. OLED technology provides immersive depth and realism, while the wide spectrum of colors offers natural and beautiful picture quality. The TV also supports HDMI 2.1 and has a Smart TV platform. It also includes the BRAVIA CORE app for streaming 4K movies and supports Dolby Vision for an immersive cinematic experience. See at Amazon

VIZIO OLED Premium 4K TV The VIZIO OLED 4K UHD TV offers infinite contrast, pixel-perfect black and ultimate picture performance. It has a wide color spectrum and supports Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and HLG. The TV also features SmartCast for easy access to top streaming services and has a 120Hz refresh rate and Pro Gaming Engine, as well as built-in Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. See at Amazon

In conclusion, both QLED and OLED TVs have their own set of pros and cons, and it can be difficult to decide which one is the best for you. We hope that this article has helped you understand the key differences between the two technologies and make an informed decision. If you have any questions or suggestions, please leave them in the comments section. We're here to help you find the perfect TV.