CES 2023 is in full swing, with companies such as Samsung, HP, and LG announcing their products before the show floor opens to the public on January 5. At this event, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) — the industry group that promotes and develops the Qi wireless charging standard — has announced the next generation of Qi wireless charging standard called Qi2. The new global standard for wireless charging takes inspiration from Apple's MagSafe and improves efficiency and interoperability for consumers. Here's everything you need to know.

Qi2: MagSafe for everyone

We are all familiar with how MagSafe works: it utilizes magnets to align and secure a device to its charger, ensuring a stable connection and efficient charging. And now, thanks to Apple, this technology has been integrated into the Qi wireless charging standard. This means not only iPhones, but Android devices and other devices will also be able to benefit from the features offered by the MagSafe technology.

The Qi2 (pronounced ‘chee two’) standard features a similar MagSafe-like Magnetic Power Profile that ensures phones and other rechargeable battery-powered mobile products are perfectly aligned with charging devices. This not only helps in improved energy efficiency but also faster charging speeds.

In addition to improving the user experience for millions of consumers, Qi2 is expected to drive significant future increases in wireless charging speeds that are safe, energy-efficient, and won't shorten battery life or damage a user's phone. It will also help reduce landfill waste by eliminating the need to replace wired chargers due to broken plugs or damaged cords.

Initially, the Qi2 standard will offer wireless charging up to 15W, with the possibility for higher wattage versions in the future. The Wireless Power Consortium is currently finalizing the specifications for Qi2, after which it will begin work on higher wattage versions for faster charging speeds.

WPC says Qi2-certified smartphones and chargers will be available in time for the 2023 holiday season. We expect the new smartphones launching later this year, such as the iPhone 15 series, the Pixel 8 series, and potentially the Pixel Fold to feature the new wireless charging standard. The Qi2 standard is expected to replace its predecessor, Qi, in the rapidly expanding wireless charging market, where approximately one billion devices are predicted to be sold worldwide in 2023.

