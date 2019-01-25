Accessories

All-in-one charging solution for any device everywhere — now 73% off

Contents

Just because you own more devices doesn’t mean you need to lug around more chargers. With the 3-Port Charger with Qi-Enabled Wireless Charger & Power Bank, you can charge all of your devices from one location anywhere, anytime!

This all-in-one charging device has just about every functionality you need. It can wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible device when plugged into out outlet, but can also operate as a 6700mAh power bank. Each charger features two high-speed USB ports and one USB-C port.

There’s only one charging solution you need and it’s the 3-Port Charger with Qi-Enabled Wireless Charger & Power Bank. Get yours today for just $34.99, which is 73% off the original price.

Want your products featured in The Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.