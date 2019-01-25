All-in-one charging solution for any device everywhere — now 73% off

Just because you own more devices doesn’t mean you need to lug around more chargers. With the 3-Port Charger with Qi-Enabled Wireless Charger & Power Bank, you can charge all of your devices from one location anywhere, anytime!

This all-in-one charging device has just about every functionality you need. It can wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible device when plugged into out outlet, but can also operate as a 6700mAh power bank. Each charger features two high-speed USB ports and one USB-C port.

There’s only one charging solution you need and it’s the 3-Port Charger with Qi-Enabled Wireless Charger & Power Bank. Get yours today for just $34.99, which is 73% off the original price.

Want your products featured in The Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin