The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the way we live and work. It has also affected how companies sell their products. We have seen many reports that show important sales drops, but it seems that the US video game industry has benefited from the current situation.

The US video game industry has reached a record-breaking Q1 sales with a total of $10.86 billion. When compared to last year’s Q1, 2020 has increased sales by 9 percent. Out of those, 9.58 billion was spent on video game content, which translates to an 11 percent increase when compared to Q1 2019. The most popular games were Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, DOOM Eternal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, and more. The Nintendo Switch led the market with a 2 percent increase in sales to $773 million, and gaming accessories also improved one percent to reach $503 million in sales.

“Video games have brought comfort and connection to millions during this challenging time,” said NPD games industry analyst Mat Piscatella in a statement. “As people have stayed at home more, they’ve utilized gaming not only as a diversion and an escape but also as a means of staying connected with family and friends. Whether it was on console or mobile, PC or virtual reality, gaming experienced play and sales growth during the first quarter.”

Source Digital Trends