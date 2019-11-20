The drawings you see above, allegedly depicting the OnePlus 8 Pro, have been leaked, even though the OnePlus 7T Pro was just recently launched last month.

The diagrams suggest two possible versions for the front of the phone: one with a single selfie-camera punch hole, and one with pill-shaped punch hole for possibly two selfie shooters. We could also be looking at the OnePlus 8 on the left versus the OnePlus 8 Pro on the right, but that’s all just speculation at this point.

However, the diagrams seem to match earlier leaks we’ve seen, on several occasions, suggesting what the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro might look like.

As per the changes, while the camera system is mostly arranged the same way, a ToF sensor and a laser blaster could possibly be added to the mix to improve photography.

Of course, these are early diagrams, if at all legit, and the phone could suffer some changes in the early stages of R&D. We’ll keep you posted on the developments.

Source: True-Tech