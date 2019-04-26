First look at the purple Google Pixel 3a

A couple of days ago we managed to get a better look at the upcoming budget Google Pixel 3a thanks to a high-quality render leaked by Evan Blass. While the render itself didn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know, it was reassuring to get confirmation both in the looks department, as well as the potential launch date thanks to the May 7 date displayed on the phone’s display (coinciding with the beginning of Google I/O this year).

Evan Blass followed up on the initial leak with a purple Google Pixel 3a, a color option we haven’t seen leaked, or mentioned by reports so far. This purple color should be the third in which the phone will be available in, next to white and black, and it will also change the color of the power button from the orange you see on the white phone to yellow.

As to how Google will name these colors is yet unknown. The Android-maker could replicate last year’s Pixel 3 color naming (Just Black, Clearly White, and Not Pink), or it could come up with something totally different.